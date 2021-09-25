TTSF Cloud One, an internet first multi brand cloud kitchen entity, has launched its healthy foods brand Prowl Foods in partnership with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Prowl Foods aims to make India healthier and happier with an ever-changing menu of fresh and ready-to-eat meals.









Tiger Shroff said he is very excited to launch his healthy menu Prowl Foods in partnership with the team of TTSF Cloud One. Prowl Foods menu will provide an option for everyone to eat healthier and eat smarter. “I truly believe that the product offerings by Prowl Foods would definitely bring a healthy change in the lifestyle of people,” the actor said.

Vishal Sinha, COO, Prowl – Licensing and Merchandising, said Prowl Foods is an extension of Tiger’s food philosophy encouraging people to eat healthy and get fitter. “We believe that one should eat what they love and moreover, should know what they are consuming. Hence, our endeavor is to offer consumers with healthier and tastier varieties of popular food across Asian, International and Indian cuisines with clear demarcation of macro nutrients and calories to help them make informed food choices.

Yeshwanth Nag, Co-Founder, TTSF Cloud One and The Thickshake Factory, said they are thrilled to announce the launch of Prowl Foods under TTSF Cloud one venture along with Tiger Shroff. “We see a great potential in the healthy foods market and through Prowl Foods we aim to improve the way people eat food by offering a host of specially selected products that use the freshest and most organic ingredients. We are quite confident that our customers will like the products and will make Prowl Foods a part of their healthy lifestyle too.”

Ashwin Mocherla, Co-Founder, TTSF Cloud One and The Thickshake Factory, said they are elated about the Prowl Foods brand launch across six cloud kitchens in Bengaluru. “It is truly a pleasure to work with Mr Shroff and to create and bring his idea to fruition by providing healthy meals to our fellow Indians. The meals by Prowl Foods are carefully curated by top chefs and very talented nutritionists. Every ingredient in the meals is meticulously measured, divided, packaged and thoroughly evaluated. The goal of Prowl Foods is to ensure that everyone can enjoy convenient and nutritious meals.”

Muffaddal Kanchwala, Vice-President, Prowl Foods, said considering the way they operate today, maintaining good health and a clean intake is very important. “We often think that healthy food is boring, and through Prowl Foods we plan to change this perception amongst people.”

The brand prepares and delivers healthy, delicious and nutritious food using fresh ingredients and is designed to provide the body all the nutrition it needs. The brand believes in providing consistency in taste, texture and pricing to cater to a wide variety of audience across all segments, primarily focusing on the healthy sector.

The product offering consists of wholesome and scrumptious Asian bowls like Chilli basil fish, Thai Green vegetable curry, Japanese veg Bowl, International Bowls that includes grilled fish, Sunday roast chicken, veg grill box and Indian bowls such as brown rice biryani, nutritious and filling wraps and rolls, sandwiches, pastas, mouth-watering risotto and Indian mains with a hint of home-made food. The products’ price ranges between Rs 149 – Rs 600.

Opening its doors in Bengaluru, the cloud kitchen company TTSF Cloud One has launched its kitchens at six locations – Koramangala, Indira Nagar, Marathalli, HSR Sarjapur and Kammanhalli Kalyan Nagar.