Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus most preferred smartphone brands this festive season: Amazon India

Mid-range smartphones, priced between 15,000 – INR 25,000, are the most sought-after product this festive season, according to e-commerce major Amazon India. As per the findings of the Great Indian Mobile survey, 37% respondents said are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone. Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands, with over 24% of respondents looking to buy Samsung mobile phones followed by Xiaomi and OnePlus. Redmi Note 10 Series, OnePlus Nord Series (Nord 2, Nord CE), OnePlus 9 Series and Samsung M21 and other Galaxy M series phones topped the popularity chart among the respondent.









With regards to product attributes, Performance, Camera, battery capacity, display quality (in this order) are the top features determining purchase decisions. It’s interesting to note that when it comes to display, people find Display type (LCD, AMOLED) and Display resolution (HD+, FHD+, QHD+) to be more important attributes than display refresh rates.

The survey also reveals interesting insights on respondents’ preferences for a 5G phone . More than 54% of respondents are looking for a 5G compatible phone. The demand for bigger battery phones is also strong with over 46% respondents preferring phones with 5000mAh – 6000mAh battery.

During the festive season, 96% of respondents prefer AMOLED display for a richer viewing experience. More than 66% of respondents prefer FHD+ Resolution Display. Over 61 % of respondents prefer a smartphone with 120Hz display refresh rate.

“With the festive season just around the corner, the Great Indian Mobile Survey helps us understand customer’s preferences and also allow us to know what smartphone shoppers are looking for during the season. The findings revealed interesting insights from thousands of customers across various demographics of the country. We use this insights and continue to work with our sellers and brand partners to bring the best-in-class smartphones and accessories across price points for customers,” said Nishant Sardana, Director – Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

Also Read: Flipkart launches ‘Flipkart Boost’ for digital-first consumer brands

With the impact of COVID-19 on disposable incomes, customers prefer no-cost EMI and other affordable finance options which allow them to buy their desired phone without worrying about high interest rate or paying upfront. More than 31% of respondents are looking forward to buying phones on Instant bank Discount, this festive season followed by additional exchange bonus offers. Others finance offers like No Cost EMI, Advantage Just for Prime are also considered by customers. Over 21% of respondents are looking for lucrative exchange offers and 20% are looking to avail No Cost EMI.The Great Indian Mobile Survey was taken by close 10,000+ customers on the mobile category page on Amazon.in in September, 2021.