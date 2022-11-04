Weber Drivetrain, a technology-driven EV startup for sustainability has announced the official launch of its state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility based in Chakan MIDC, Pune, Maharashtra. Weber Drivetrain is Co-founded by Mr Prashant Shete and Mr Sachin Jain. Mr. Prashant Shete is an automobile industry veteran with a stellar track record of 24 years and 5 years in the electric vehicle segment. Being an experienced professional, Prashant has accomplished a total of six greenfield electric vehicle projects.

Through a combination of in-house and collaborative R&D, Weber Drivetrain has committed a total investment of 35 crores in Phase 1 for the establishment of a manufacturing unit under the “MAKE IN INDIA” initiative for the future of E-Mobility. The manufacturing plant will incorporate major automation integration, including the latest semi-robotics and cutting-edge manufacturing machinery, to produce 100% Made in India BLDC HUB Motors and Controllers for Electric Vehicles in accordance with Indian market regulatory standards.









The manufacturing facility, under the initiative of Atmnirbhar Bharat, is all geared up to provide a wide range of products ranging in capacity from 0.25 kW to 4 kW and capable of serving multiple segments such as E-bicycles, E-Scooters, and E-Motorcycles. The Weber Drivetrain team, led by Prashant Shete, has extensive experience and expertise in EV parts and production and will also facilitate end-to-end vehicle integration solutions to vehicle manufacturing OEMs. Weber Drivetrain is expected to launch its product offering and solutions by December 2022.

“We are extremely proud and excited to mark our first steps into the Indian EV market. As minimizing barriers to electric vehicle adoption is critical to meeting India’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals, Weber Drivetrain is poised to offer a widespread, realistic solution to mass EV adoption in the country. Our mission is not only to have a strong influence on the EV industry but also to support and encourage every positive EV growth initiative in India and beyond. Additionally, given the unemployment problem, the manufacturing unit will also contribute to creating job opportunities in the state.” said Prashant Shete, founder and MD, Weber Drivetrain.

Weber Drivetrain Pvt. Ltd. is a technology-driven organization in the Design, Development, Testing, Validation and Manufacturing of electric motors and controllers for electric vehicles. Moreover, the company has a strategic partnership for Design and Development for BLDC Motors with Shinwin Motors, a leading Chinese electric vehicle motor manufacturer with a yearly output of 10 million motors and a turnover of 600 million USD. Under their joint initiative, BLDC motors and controllers will be designed and developed to address the specific requirements of the Indian market.