Zomato launches home-style meal service ‘Everyday’

Press Trust of India
Published on

Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it has launched ‘Everyday’, home-style meal service under which its food partners will collaborate with home-chefs.



“Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home,” company’s Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog-post. “Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes,” he added.

Also read: India can achieve its goal of being carbon neutral much before its target of 2070: IMF MD

Goyal informed that Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only. “With fresh meals starting at only Rs 89, our customers can eat healthier and better daily,” Goyal said.


By February 22, 2023
