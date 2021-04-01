CoinSwitch Kuber partners with Disney+ Hotstar for upcoming T20 series

CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s largest cryptocurrency investment platform, has announced a partnership with Disney+ Hotstar for the upcoming T20 season. CoinSwitch Kuber will be the associate sponsor.

CoinSwitch Kuber will also debut a new ad campaign on Disney+ Hotstar as part of the collaboration. The cryptocurreny platform’s logo will also be placed across all the promotional activities initiated by the Disney+ Hotstar across print and digital mediums.

Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinSwitch Kuber, said with the massive momentum in the crypto markets, the platform feels its time to seize the opportunity and go big. “The upcoming T20 series on Disney+ Hotstar is the ultimate medium for us to initiate a conversation around cryptocurrencies as it perfectly captures our TG – young upward and mobile Indians who are technology savvy. Through this partnership, we hope to make them aware about cryptocurrencies as a rewarding investment option and CoinSwitch as their platform of choice for investing in crypto.”

Singhal highlighted that cryptocurrencies have found tremendous resonance as an investment option Indians, especially those between 18 to 35 years of age. The massive rally that Bitcoin prices have seen over the last few months, followed by growing institutional investment in the asset class steered by the likes of Elon Musk’s Tesla, MicroStrategy and Square has led to increased awareness as well as confidence in the category among retail investors worldwide. Cryptocurrencies are already witnessing monthly trading volumes upwards of approximately US$ 4 billion in India.

As such, through the collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to create awareness among millions of cricket fans across India about cryptocurrencies as an asset class they should consider while making investments. The company already has over 3.5 million users in India, and is targeting to cross 10 million users by the end of 2021. It crossed US$ 4.2 billion in transaction volume in February 2021. The platform provides the best rates to its users by aggregating liquidity from top Indian and global crypto exchanges and supports 100s of cryptocurrencies for users to buy and sell using Indian rupees.