Aegon Life introduces Work from Anywhere Policy for its employees

Aegon Life is leaning in to the new normal by introducing a Work from Anywhere (WFA) policy, effective from April 1 2021. As such, the life insurance company’s employees will have the flexibility and convenience to work from anywhere in India and contribute to organizational growth.









Sunita Rath, Chief People Officer at Aegon Life, said the company has always held the belief that people are their key assets and emphasized the need for the right practices that can empower people.

“The WFA policy that we have introduced upholds this belief. We have constantly redefined the sector in which we operate, right from being the pioneers of online term plans in India, to becoming the leading digital-only life insurance company in the country,” she said. “We are not only the first life insurance company but are amongst the first organizations in the country to formally adopt a fully WFA policy. We will still have our office space to enable employees to meet, brainstorm, connect and collaborate. With WFA as our new normal, we will adopt other suitable digital tools and solutions to engender a culture of agile policies and proactive support.”

This holistic and well-thought-out approach to work is designed to protect people interests and provide necessary leverage to achieve organizational goals. Through this, employees can take advantage of flexibility to work from home, or from any location within India, on an ongoing basis, irrespective of the location of work mentioned in terms of employment.

To help strike an optimal work-life-balance, Aegon has brought in the concept of core working hours. All managers and teams are encouraged to plan e-meetings and con-calls at specific times during the day to ensure that hours outside of these timeslots are used to balance their family and work commitments. Furthermore, there is a concept of No Meetings Day, whereby the second Wednesday of every month has been designated as No Meetings Day, with no prescheduled calls and meetings. This will enable uninterrupted work and focus on projects.