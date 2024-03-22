Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce a zero-fee trading campaign for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT spot trading pairs, effective from March 20, 2024, 0:00 (UTC+8).









In celebration of the recent all-time highs achieved by Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as the Bitcoin Halving and Ethereum Dencun Upgrade, Bitget aims to make cryptocurrency trading more accessible and affordable for everyone. This initiative not only commemorates the historic milestones of BTC and ETH but also endeavors to accelerate mass adoption and reduce entry barriers for new traders.

During the promotional period, which lasts for two months, both Makers and Takers for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT spot trading pairs will enjoy zero fees. Additionally, this Bitget zero-fee trading extends to various trading activities, including spot trading, trading bots, and spot copy trading.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed excitement about the zero-fee activity for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT spot trading pairs. “As cryptocurrency markets continue to recover and evolve, it’s crucial for us to provide innovative solutions that empower traders of all levels. By eliminating fees for spot trading, we hope to encourage more users to explore the exciting world of cryptocurrencies.”

“This campaign not only benefits existing traders but also opens doors for newcomers who wish to delve into cryptocurrency trading without worrying about transaction fees. By removing barriers and offering a user-friendly trading environment, Bitget is dedicated to fostering a thriving and inclusive crypto community,” added Gracy.

Bitget’s Monthly Report for February 2024 demonstrates remarkable growth and resilience, with its user base exceeding 25 million and spot trading volume increasing by over 20%.

As Bitget continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the zero-fee trading campaign for BTC and ETH spot trading pairs marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing accessible and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading services.

For more information about Bitget and its zero-fee trading campaign, please visit Bitget.