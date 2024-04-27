Pluto TV, a leading global free streaming television (FAST) service, has announced the launch of Viacom18’s DesiPlay TV channel in Canada. This marks the first Hindi General Entertainment Channel to be featured on Pluto TV in the country, offering a wide array of inspiring Indian stories, hand-picked Hindi shows, and blockbuster Bollywood movies for free.









DesiPlay TV provides viewers in Canada with access to some of the best Hindi TV serials, including popular series like “NAA AANA ISS DES LAADO,” “COMEDY NIGHTS WITH KAPIL,” “UTTARAN,” “MAHAKAALI,” “RADHA PREM KI DEEWANI,” “MRS. PAMMI PYARELAL,” and more. The channel also offers English subtitles for viewers’ convenience.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with IndiaCast on the brand-new DesiPlay TV channel, offering an array of diverse content to Pluto TV viewers across Canada,” said Vanessa Case, VP Content, Pluto TV, Canada. “Our aim is to curate content that resonates with every viewer in our diverse country.”

Govind Shahi, Executive Vice President, and Head of International Business, IndiaCast Media, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “DesiPlay TV marks a significant milestone as we bring the best of Hindi TV shows and Bollywood movies to South Asians in Canada for free. We are committed to entertaining our ever-growing ethnic audience in Canada with a diverse array of quality content, ensuring that they experience the richness of Indian culture and storytelling right at their fingertips.”

Among the exciting series available on the Desi Play Channel is “COMEDY NIGHTS WITH KAPIL,” a celebrity talk show hosted by Kapil Sharma, featuring outrageous family characters like Gutthi, Palak, Bua, and Dadi. Additionally, “MAHAKAALI,” a mythology series, explores the life of the goddess Kaali, while “UTTARAN” follows the tale of two friends from different backgrounds locked in a love triangle.

“NAA AANA ISS DES LAADO” is a critically acclaimed social drama that raises a voice against the oppression of women, and “RADHA PREM KI DEEWANI” explores the attraction between Radha and Prem despite their differences. Lastly, “MRS. PAMMI PYARELAL” is a comedy series about two friends who pose as a married couple to secure a rental home, leading to hilarious situations.

The launch of Viacom18’s DesiPlay TV on Pluto TV in Canada opens up a world of captivating Hindi entertainment to viewers, offering them a diverse and engaging viewing experience.