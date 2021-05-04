COVID-19 impact: Swiggy moves to 4-day flexible work week for employees in May

Keeping in view the mental and physical health of its employee amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, food ordering platform Swiggy has decided to introduce a four-day work week regime for all its employees for the month of May. Additionally, the employees have also been given an option to choose the four days, they want to work.

“As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends,” Girish Menon, head of HR at Swiggy, wrote in an internal mail to the employees on May 1.









The company has also set up a pandemic support mechanism and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis. The second wave has taken a toll on the emotional and mental well-being of Indians as scores are falling ill daily amid a record surge in cases. Many are dealing with medical emergencies or helping close-knit friends and family.

“As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you’re welcome,” he added.

According to reports, the online food aggregator is also considering a vaccination coverage for its staff and their family members, a vaccination time off, besides offering hospitalisation cover for employees and their families.

The company will be offering an early release of salary for May for grade 1 to 6 employees with an aim to offer some financial relief.

The employees will also receive a nutrition support cover if they or their family members test positive.