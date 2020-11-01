Yuvraj Singh exploring investment opportunities towards Startup India movement

Former cricketer, Yuvraj Singh through his firm YouWeCan is actively exploring new investment opportunities to give the Startup India movement a much needed boost. The firm, which was founded in 2013, has already invested in startups, including JetSetGo, Wellversed, Healthians and EasyDiner to name a few.

Now, the former all-rounder is looking forward to picking stakes in technology startups with focus on sports, healthcare, food and agriculture. “In the next three to six months, we will be actively exploring new investment opportunities with the goal to contribute our bit to the Startup India movement. Our focus areas will be health tech, sports tech, food tech and agri tech sectors,” Singh said PTI. “Through my foundation and brand YouWeCan, we are always motivated to make a difference in society and we always want people’s lives to get better. We definitely have future plans to invest aggressively in the coming year.”









Last month, Singh invested an undisclosed amount in Wellversed, a nutrition startup, through YouWeCan Ventures. “During my battle with cancer, I realized the importance of maintaining a good nutrition regime for our overall health and wellness. Wellversed is redefining the way nutrition and food products are crafted,” he said in an official statement. “It is not just another nutrition brand to me, its a technological innovation that paves the way for a fundamental change in the entire nutrition ecosystem.” Singh pointed out that investments were on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic, and Wellversed is the first after the lockdown in which YWE Ventures has invested. “Health section has not been hit by COVID. When you look at Healthians, definitely the health segment has been good,” he said.

Wellversed’s valuation, with the funding, has hit a whooping Rs 100 crore. Founded by Aanan Khurma, Aditya Seth and Ripunjay Chachan in 2018, the company claims to have grown by 250 per cent in the last one year. It owns the popular keto brand Ketofy.