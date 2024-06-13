PedalStart, the community accelerator for startup founders, recently held its much-anticipated ‘Builders’ Mixer’ in Bengaluru, an in-person networking event that brought together over 20 leading angels, venture capitalists (VCs), and high net-worth individuals (HNIs). Notable attendees included investors from prominent VC firms such as Prath Ventures, Capital-A, Speciale Invest, Blume Ventures, and Inflexor Ventures.

The Builders’ Mixer provided a dynamic platform for startup builders and enablers, fostering meaningful connections and insightful discussions. The event was also the stage for the unveiling of PedalStart’s innovative new project: PedalCircle, an offline cohort based in Bengaluru aimed at accelerating startups and providing investment opportunities of up to $100,000.









PedalCircle: A Game-Changer for Indian Startups

PedalCircle is set to launch later this month and is poised to be a transformative hub for startup founders in India, particularly those at the Proof of Concept (POC) to Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stages. This innovation hub will offer:

A dedicated space for innovation.

A network of successful founders and operators for personalized brainstorming.

Resources to expedite strategic execution.

Investments ranging from $100,000 to $250,000 for a 9-12 month runway.

Access to a robust VC ecosystem for future funding rounds.

The mentor committee for PedalCircle is already impressive, featuring industry veterans such as Mayank Jain, Ex-CPO & CMP Snapdeal; Sorabh Agarwal, Co-founder & Partner AngelBay; Ankit Jain, Founder Dineout (acquired by Swiggy); and Mohit Sethi, Ex-Product OLX Group, among others.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Murali Krishna Gunturu, Principal at Inflexor Ventures, praised the event, stating, “The Builders’ Mixer event was an energetic show put together by the PedalStart team, featuring an exciting combo of entrepreneurs and curious investors and enablers. Being a part of this event, we had fantastic, insightful conversations with the entrepreneurs and participants. I am excited to see what the future holds and what’s next from the PedalStart team!”

An Exclusive Networking Opportunity

The Builders’ Mixer was not only a gathering of investors but also an exclusive networking opportunity for a select group of 40 visionary startup founders. PedalStart handpicked these founders to attend this invite-only event, ensuring a curated environment conducive to high-value interactions and potential collaborations.

Aditya Darolia, Co-Founder of PedalStart, expressed his excitement about the event’s success: “We are thrilled to witness PedalStart’s Builders’ Mixer emerge as an august gathering of industry-leading enablers and pave the way for immersive networking between these resourceful angels, HNIs, and VCs. Marking our three-year journey in the Indian startup ecosystem, the event also served as a Kickstarter for PedalStart’s next big strides in the offline space, including the launch of our forthcoming offline innovation hub in Bengaluru – PedalCircle. With this cohort, we aim to pick selected 12 startups and invest overall around USD 1.5 Million as a pre-seed round and build them for the seed round.”

A Milestone in PedalStart’s Journey

The Builders’ Mixer marked a significant milestone for PedalStart as it continues to expand its influence in the Indian startup ecosystem. Over the past three years, PedalStart has established itself as a vital player in nurturing and accelerating startups, and the launch of PedalCircle underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting budding entrepreneurs.

As the startup landscape in India continues to evolve, events like Builders’ Mixer and initiatives like PedalCircle are crucial in providing the necessary support and resources to early-stage startups. PedalStart’s efforts in creating such platforms not only benefit individual startups but also contribute to the broader growth and dynamism of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Looking Forward

With the successful conclusion of the Builders’ Mixer, PedalStart is now focused on launching PedalCircle and the exciting opportunities it promises. The upcoming cohort will not only receive substantial financial backing but also gain access to a network of industry experts and mentors who can provide invaluable guidance and support.

As PedalStart continues to champion the cause of startups in India, it remains dedicated to creating more impactful initiatives that empower entrepreneurs, drive innovation, and contribute to the country’s economic growth.