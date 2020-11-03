Pulp Strategy adds Pickrr Technologies to its kitty

Pulp Strategy has won the Digital and Creative mandate for Pickrr post, a multi-agency pitch. The agency will manage the brand’s digital and creative strategy and grow its digital presence through media planning, media buying and content marketing.

Ambika Sharma, Pulp Strategy Founder, said the Pickrr team is focused and agile. “They demand the very best for their business and customers, we are looking forward to bringing their vision to life,” Sharma said. “Pulp Strategy has in the last three years built an extensive B2B portfolio, it makes us uniquely qualified to address Pickrr’s brand marketing for its audience of mid-small Indian businesses.” And with the festive season already showing an increase in demand for efficient logistics, the agency’s Diwali campaign aims to reach out to small and medium businesses and help them take their business further, faster and safer with Pickrr.









Rhitiman Majumder, CEO & Founder Pickrr, said the company is closely aligned with small and mid-sized businesses. It aims to not just be their logistics partner, but an enabler for them to achieve their business growth goals by opening up the Indian market for them. “With Pickrr, every person can be part of the Prime Minister’s vision of Startup India and start selling products online. Pickrr aims to provide full end-to-end logistics support to all these companies, thereby making their business journey a delightful and simple experience,” Majumder said.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh exploring investment opportunities towards Startup India movement

Pickrr Technologies, founded in 2015, is one of India’s leading virtual logistics providers catering to the needs of small and medium businesses across the country. Over the past few years, the company has observed a remarkable growth and with the spike in e-commerce during COVID-19, the volume of online orders has shot up significantly. Pickrr, with its unique combination of tech and services offerings, has been a market trend setter. This combination has enabled the company to process over one million orders a month. With the festive season, Pickrr is looking at increasing its volumes and service levels further.