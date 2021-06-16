The/Nudge Foundation receives a generous grant from MacKenzie Scott

The/Nudge Foundation today announced that it has received a grant from American philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott and husband Dan Jewett, in recognition of their work against social and economic inequities in India. The/Nudge has been selected by MacKenzie through a rigorous process of research and impact evaluation as one among the world’s 286 high-impact organizations. A total of $2.7B was donated by MacKenzie to the chosen nonprofits, each receiving a significant donation as a “signal of trust and encouragement”, in MacKenzie’s own words.









This grant comes at a time when the organization is scaling up its livelihood and skill development programs across urban and rural India, promoting social entrepreneurship and ambitious public-private partnerships to strengthen the development sector and its collective impact. Mackenzie’s support will enable The/Nudge to focus on longer-term interventions.

“We are extremely grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her support and trust in our capabilities and plans for scaling up. We are at a point in our journey where we feel confident in our potential to meaningfully contribute to India’s development. In the aftermath of the pandemic, we have increased our focus on rural livelihoods and on strengthening the capacity of government systems.“ said Atul Satija, Founder, The/Nudge Foundation. “We dedicate this milestone to our employees, our advisors, our early partners and everyone who has joined us along the way.”

The/Nudge will utilize this grant towards building its three impact streams all of which together tackle the complex problem of poverty alleviation. The/Nudge Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has developed scalable models that have enabled over 10,000 underprivileged youth in becoming employment-ready and finding a place in the skill-based job market.

The/Nudge Centre for Rural Development has worked with over 1200 ultra-poor families since 2019 to access economic opportunities, and has a target of impacting 5 lakh lives by 2025 with a focus on rural livelihoods, working in tandem with the government and civil society. The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation has nurtured over 100 social entrepreneurs to solve critical developmental challenges faced by the country, drawing talent, capital and resources to underserved problems, serving over 10million people in under 4 years. This grant will enable The/Nudge to invest further in its centres, build new capabilities and partner with governments and civil society organisations across the country to deliver collective impact.

About The/Nudge Foundation

The/Nudge Foundation is an Indian non-profit organization. It was established in July 2015 in Bengaluru. The/Nudge exists to alleviate poverty, sustainably, collaboratively and scalably. It has three impact streams – Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (CSDE), Centre for Social Innovation (CSI) & Centre for Rural Development (CRD). Under these impact streams, The/Nudge has uplifted over 15 million lives as of 2020, with 45+ corporate and philanthropic foundation partners and 2000+ donors, including notable names like The Rockefeller Foundation, Tata Trusts, Facebook, Amazon, Mphasis, PayTM, Nandan Nilekani and others. The/Nudge also runs Forum – a global think tank and a platform to come together for India’s development journey.