Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the critical role played by start-ups and tech companies in mitigating the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister was delivering the keynote address at the fifth edition of ‘VivaTech’, While asserting that role of startups in India have become paramount, he said Innovation can help where convention fails. This has been seen during the COVID-19 global pandemic, which is the biggest disruption of our age.” “We will be better prepared for next challenges. We have invited the world to invest in India,” he added.









PM Modi said India is offering what innovators and investors need. “I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars : Talent, Market, Capital, Eco-system and, culture of openness.”

Underlining the rapid stride India has made in tech and start-up sectors, he said “Our nation is home to one of the world’s largest start-up ecosystems. Several unicorns have come up in recent years. India offers what innovators and investors need, the prime minister further said.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a lot of disruption in different sectors. Much of it is still there. Yet, disruption does not have to mean despair. Instead, we must keep the focus on the twin foundations of repair and prepare.”

He also said that two Covid vaccines are made in India and more are in development, trial stage.

The event is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016. Other prominent speakers at the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries. Corporate bigwigs like Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft are also slated to participate in the event.

Also Read: Government invites tenders for use of drones for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs to remote areas

Earlier, Modi had said in a tweet, “Tomorrow evening will be addressing @VivaTech via video conferencing. Through this forum, will be speaking about India’s strides in the world of tech and start-ups.”