Apna, a professional network for grey and blue-collar workers, has raised USD 70 million (about Rs 513 crore) in a funding round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global at a valuation of USD 570 million. The series B round also saw participation from existing investors, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC.









The startup, whose name is inspired from a 2019 Bollywood song, at its core is solving the network gap issue for workers

The job-search firm said it will use the new proceeds from funding to consolidate its presence in existing cities and expand pan-India over the next six months.

The team plans to double down on their edtech platform for skilling by continuing to invest in hiring exceptional talent and building world-class engineering and product capabilities, it added.

Additionally, Apna plans to expand to high potential international markets such as Southeast Asia and the United States in the coming year.

“At Apna we are determined to take a fresh approach towards solving employment and skilling challenges for billions. Over the last month itself Apna has facilitated more than 15 million job interviews and work related conversations where users have helped each other to start a business, find a gig or learn a new skill,” Apna founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

Currently, the app comprises over 60 communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, field sales agents and many others. The app allows users to access local job opportunities, network with peers, practice for interviews, share their accomplishments, and gain new skills.

within 16 months of its launch, the platform has garnered more than 10 million users and over one lakh employers are associated with the platform.

Over the past three months, Apna has doubled the number of Indian cities in which it is present to 14.

