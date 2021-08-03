August 3, Bengaluru: The/Nudge Forum today announced charcha2021, a convening with over 300 global leaders and key stakeholders coming together for India’s development. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of Covid-19, it is clear that the pandemic has sprouted unprecedented economic and social challenges for the nation.









It is time now to retrospect and reflect on our collective response to the crisis and to reaffirm our commitment to building resilient and just systems that leave no Indian behind. Culminating in India’s 75th Independence day, Charcha2021 promises to be a convening worthy of this milestone.

The/Nudge Forum, with charcha, has been growing into India’s largest development sector platform for bringing together the foremost thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to chart out India’s growth. From August 13-15, charcha2021 will host 9 plenary sessions and 11 parallel events covering a broad range of topics in the development sector including health, education, rural development, energy and environment, gender, equal cities, skill development, water and sanitation, philanthropy, resilient societies and collaboration.

The plenary sessions include talks by: Amitabh Kant (NITI Aayog), Dr R S Sharma (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Dr Devi Shetty (Narayana Health), Lakshmi Puri (United Nations), Renu Karnad (HDFC), Amit Chandra (Bain Capital), Ashish Dhawan (Central Square Foundation), Sonam Wangchuk (SECMOL), Prof K VijayRaghavan (Principal Scientific Adviser, GoI), Rohini Nilekani (Rohini Nilakeni Philanthropies), Swati Piramal (Piramal Swasthya), Anu Aga (Thermax), Shaheen Mistri (Teach for India), Prashanth Prakash (Accel, Advisor to Karnataka CM), Meena Ganesh (Portea) etc. India’s foremost bureaucrats, business and community leaders, will be present as panelists and speakers in various sessions of charcha 2021.

“With COVID-19 having wiped away years of our developmental progress in weeks, the ability to reinvent ourselves and rebuild is more critical than ever before. With the development sector grappling with shrinking resources, the way forward requires a coming together of all stakeholders – nonprofits, government, corporates, foundations, academia and philanthropists. Charcha2021 is where we all come together, for India”, said Atul Satija, Founder and CEO of The/Nudge Foundation.

“We are excited to be part of Charcha 2021 and come together with stellar cross-industry stakeholders to support India’s developmental journey. In curating the gender track this year, we are focused on what it would take for us to share a more gender-equitable world for all women and for gender and sexual minorities. We are reconstructing the gender discussion to be more inclusive and deeper by bringing together individuals from different spheres of life and work to serve as inspirational thinkers and agents of change. Our objective is to develop more nuanced ways to represent communities in order to advance the mainstreaming of a gender-inclusive agenda. Convenings like these help broaden the collective consciousness in a way that could inform more holistic and gender-equitable policy and actions”, said Shweta Totapally, Partner, Dalberg Advisors, who is one of the co-host organizations at charcha 2021.

The 11 events, each between 6 and 10 hours long, will cover the topics in each area of sustainable development, running in parallel. Some of the most eminent speakers, and expert panels will shine a light upon the most pressing issues of our times and engage the audience in conversations on the strategy and steps required to build resilience against future shocks of this nature.

#charcha2021 will witness the coming together of over 100 developmental organizations, public sector entities and 300+ speakers. The free-for-all event is an inclusive platform welcoming all audiences interested in India’s developmental journey, to participate in conversations solving the nation’s most pressing problems. Co-hosts of the event currently include Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India; National Skill Development Corporation; Rockefeller Foundation; Piramal Foundation; Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies; Omidyar Network India; Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy; Central Square Foundation; Dalberg and Water Aid .

Charcha2020 was the inaugural convening of The/Nudge Forum last May, for all stakeholders in India’s development sector to come together and chart a course for the country’s sustainable development. The event brought together 500+ leading practitioners, Nobel laureates, economists and thinkers, community leaders, philanthropists, policy makers and enablers to share their insights with 20k+ live audience. Subsequent events like the 24-hr nonstop global edition on Aug 15, and Agri Charcha in December have built on the momentum and engaged 1Mn+ Indians, diaspora and allies in live sessions and through television and on-demand content. It is time now for charcha2021 – to retrospect and reflect on our collective response to the Covid crisis and to reaffirm our commitment to building resilient and equitable systems to accelerate social transformation.

Registrations are open at https://forum.thenudge.org/ . Event schedule: https://forum.thenudge.org/charcha/schedule