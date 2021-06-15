Saraf Furniture to hire around 250 professionals from LGBTQ+ community

Online furniture seller Saraf Furniture on Tuesday said it will hire 200-250 professionals from the LGBTQ+ community in the current fiscal as part of efforts to promote gender equality at workplace.









A detailed plan is being made to constitute an expert committee for the smooth execution of the entire process, Saraf Furniture, which was launched in 2014, said in a release.

“The top management is leaving no stone unturned to make the entire hiring process comfortable and hassle-free for eligible and deserving LGBTQ+ candidates,” it said.

The company will hire professionals from the LGBTQ+ community for jobs, including interior designers, after-sales support professionals, HR team members, chat support individuals, website developers, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) experts, AutoCAD expert, digital marketing team members and supply chain managers.

Saraf Furniture has been running awareness and training-related programmes for the lifestyle diversity for their existing employees as well. The programmes have been going on with an aim to develop more and more mutual respect, awareness, and communication among the entire workforce, as per the release.

A list of new policies, including major ones like Gender Affirmation and Sexual Harassment Prevention Policies, are set to be implemented by the company.

“Saraf Furniture has taken a firm decision to come forward and set an example for others to be followed by living up to its firm commitment towards the LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace in true sense,” Saraf Furniture Founder & CEO Raghunandan Saraf said.