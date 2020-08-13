Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate, first Indian-American to run for US Vice President

Senator Kamala Harris has achieved a few firsts-of-firsts in her kitty by being the first Black woman on Democratic’s Presidential Ticket and being the first Indian-American to do so. She is the running mate of Joe Biden. Political commentators said Kamala Harris is the first Black person of any gender to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee of a major party. She with this will now be seen as the face of the future Democratic Party. Kamala has been politically transformed, from a prominent senator, into the person who is statistically most likely to be the next Democratic President of the United States, after Biden, that is.









Biden, in a statement, said he chose her because of her record of accomplishment, fighting tooth and nail for what’s right. “There’s no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned if it means making life better for the people.”

Joseph R. Biden Jr. told supporters that Kamala, 55, was the person best equipped to take this fight to President Trump. He said it would make space in a campaign premised on restoring American decency for a willing brawler who learned early in her career that fortune would not favour the meek among Black women in her lines of work.

Kamala Harris, a first-term California senator of Jamaican and Indian descent, was raised by her two immigrant parents west of the Mississippi. After her parent’s divorce, she was raised primarily by her Hindu single mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist. Kamala’s background and biography resonate with vast swaths of the country, and even more significant swaths of Democratic voters who don’t readily identify with 77-year-old Biden, who is the son of working-class Irish Catholics in the Northeast.

The former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Kamala Harris in 2017 had called for Trump’s resignation from the high office because of allegations of sexual misconduct. She had said that he should resign in the best interest of the country.