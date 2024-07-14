Former US President Donald Trump was swiftly removed from the stage by Secret Service agents after potential gunshots were heard during his rally. Trump shot at had blood visible on his right ear as he was escorted off, but a spokesperson confirmed Trump is “fine” and being checked at a local medical facility.

Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger reported that the shooter is deceased, and there are confirmed casualties among bystanders. The incident is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt, with shots reportedly fired from outside the security perimeter.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., assured that his father is in good spirits despite remaining under observation at the hospital.









Witness Dave McCormick, running for the U.S. Senate, recounted hearing “seven or eight” shots, causing panic among attendees.

The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and is conducting an active investigation. The White House also released a statement condemning violence against any political leader.

Prominent figures like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum have called for prayers and expressed their support for Trump and rally attendees.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assists with the investigation.

This is a developing story.