Former President Donald Trump after escaping what seems like an assassination attempt by 20-year-old Thomas Matthews Crooks, a registered Republican voter. Trump named Senator JD Vance of Ohio his running mate for the upcoming US presidential elections, marking a significant shift in their political relationship. JD Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, has garnered considerable attention due to her Indian origin and is someone you will get to hear a lot as we head towards November US elections to rally up Indian support.

While the announcement was that JD Vance was the Trump VP nominee, reports of Usha Chilukuri resigning from her job surfaced. She was a litigator at a law firm, Munger, Tolles, and Olson. It was also reported that Usha’s profile was rather quickly removed from the law firm’s website. The firm confirmed she was leaving.

“Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm. Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career,” the company said.

In a statement, Usha Vance said, “In light of today’s news, I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family. I am forever grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at Munger and for the excellent colleagues and friends I’ve worked with over the years,”









Who is Usha Vance?

A litigator at a prominent national firm, Born Usha Chilukuri Vance, has a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University and a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Cambridge. Usha Chilukuri Vance has clerked for Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts. She held notable positions as Managing Editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology and Executive Development Editor of The Yale Law Journal. Her parents are immigrants from India. Raised in a San Diego suburb, Usha was a Gates scholar at Cambridge and a registered Democrat in 2014.

Usha and JD Vance

Usha and JD Vance met at Yale Law School and married in 2014 in Kentucky, with a Hindu priest officiating a separate ceremony. They have three children and are a powerful team, with Usha playing a pivotal role in JD’s career.

Usha influenced JD Vance’s perspectives on rural white American experiences, inspiring his acclaimed memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” later adapted into a film by Ron Howard.

Trump’s selection of JD Vance as his running mate has drawn significant attention. US-based businessman and real estate investor AI Mason highlighted Usha Vance’s potential to strengthen US-India relations through her legal expertise and cultural heritage.