In a significant development for sustainable technology and community development, IIIT Hyderabad and Plaksha University have joined forces to establish a Sustainability Centre focused on Smart and Sustainable Communities. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on campus, marking a crucial step towards innovative research and impactful solutions for societal challenges.









The MoU, signed by Prof P J Narayanan, Director of IIIT Hyderabad, and Prof Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University, paves the way for collaborative efforts in research and technology development. The Sustainability Center will concentrate on bottom-of-the-pyramid use cases, particularly in villages and towns, aiming to address critical issues through innovative technological solutions.

The center will delve into various domains crucial for sustainable communities, including sensor technologies, machine learning models, communication infrastructure (including 5G), digital twins, economics, and social sciences. It will also tackle specific challenges in areas such as air and water pollution, energy management, waste management, agriculture, and public health.

One of the immediate objectives of the Sustainability Center is to initiate projects in Hyderabad and Chandigarh, focusing on water management, pollution control, and sustainable agriculture practices. By leveraging the expertise of both institutions, the center aims to pioneer new solutions that can be replicated and scaled for broader impact.

Prof P J Narayanan expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “IIIT Hyderabad is excited to collaborate with Plaksha University on research initiatives aimed at sustainability and the development of sustainable communities. Our shared institutional frameworks and social goals make this partnership ideal for addressing critical challenges through impactful research, educational programs, and community engagement.”

Prof. Rudra Pratap highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, “In an era of rapid technological advancement, our partnership with IIIT Hyderabad represents a crucial step in our mission to foster sustainable communities. Through the combined efforts of Plaksha University and IIITH, we aim to harness cutting-edge technologies to tackle pressing challenges faced by communities, ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for all.”

The establishment of the Sustainability Center underscores the commitment of both IIIT Hyderabad and Plaksha University to drive positive change through collaborative research and innovation. By bringing together their expertise and resources, the two institutions are poised to make significant contributions towards building a more sustainable and inclusive society.