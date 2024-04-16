In today’s fast-paced world, skilled engineers and scientists are at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future with problem-solving technologies and solutions. However, pursuing a top-tier STEM education can be financially challenging, especially for international students. Prodigy Finance, a leading provider of education loans, aims to bridge this gap by making world-class engineering education accessible to deserving students around the globe.









Prodigy Finance offers education loans with repayment plans spanning from 7 to 20 years, specifically tailored for international students pursuing graduate studies at top universities worldwide. By providing financial assistance, Prodigy Finance enables students to access top international STEM schools and pursue their dreams of a career in engineering or science.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education is crucial in today’s technology-focused industries. Prodigy Finance has witnessed a growing demand for STEM programs from international postgraduates, surpassing the demand for business programs. According to the latest findings by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM jobs are projected to grow at a rate of 10.8% compared to 2.3% for non-STEM jobs by 2032. Prodigy Finance’s unique credit model goes beyond traditional credit reports, making it accessible to a wider range of students and catering to the significant demand for scientific education.

Studying STEM courses abroad offers numerous benefits, including exposure to new approaches to problem-solving, a broader understanding of global issues, and enhanced career prospects. STEM jobs also offer competitive salaries and high job satisfaction, making them an attractive option for aspiring professionals.

Despite the advantages of studying STEM abroad, the cost of education can be prohibitive. Top international engineering or science master’s degrees can cost upwards of $50,000 per year, posing a financial challenge for many students. Traditional loan options often rely heavily on credit scores, leaving aspiring STEM students without financial support.

Prodigy Finance’s funding is critical for many students, with 90% stating that they would not have been able to attend graduate school without it, according to the 2022 Prodigy Finance Impact report. The company supports over 500 engineering and STEM schools globally, including prestigious institutions like Mississippi State University, Aberystwyth University, California Institute of Technology, University of Calgary, Australian National University, and many more.

Prodigy Finance supports a wide range of STEM programs, including Aerospace Engineering, Bio/BioTech Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science & Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, and many others. Not every program is supported at every university, so students are encouraged to check the list of supported schools to see if Prodigy Finance covers their desired college and course.

As the demand for engineering professionals continues to rise, Prodigy Finance’s commitment to supporting STEM education remains unwavering. Talented individuals can pursue their dreams of studying at top international STEM schools, confident that financial constraints will not hold them back. If you’re an aspiring STEM student with dreams of studying abroad, Prodigy Finance could be the key to unlocking your future.