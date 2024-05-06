Birla Carbon to Showcase Innovative Solutions at NPE 2024

Birla Carbon, a renowned name in the realm of high-quality carbon black solutions, is gearing up to participate in NPE 2024, a premier event slated to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from May 6 to May 10, 2024.









This event serves as a significant platform for Birla Carbon to exhibit its cutting-edge solutions on a global scale, fostering connections with both existing and potential customers. John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Birla Carbon, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “NPE 2024 provides a valuable opportunity for Birla Carbon to showcase our solutions and engage with our customers. We aim to introduce them to our diverse product portfolio and explore avenues for collaboration. At Birla Carbon, we are dedicated to assisting our customers in achieving their sustainability and performance objectives through our technical expertise and extensive product range.”

At NPE 2024, Birla Carbon will unveil its latest innovations tailored for plastics applications, including:

Raven Series: Birla Carbon’s Raven series, comprising Raven 5100, Raven 2350, Raven 2800, Raven 2900, Raven 3000, and Continua™ SCM solutions, highlights the company’s commitment to technical excellence and sustainability. The Raven 5100 series, known for its excellence in high-color blacks, offers superior dispersion and color performance across various engineering plastics applications.

Continua™ SCM: The Continua™ 8000 SCM represents a sustainable solution aimed at enhancing product sustainability and circularity. It enables significant reductions in carbon footprint, fostering sustainable value chains within industries.

Conductex Series: Birla Carbon’s Conductex series, designed for Wire & Cable and Conductive/ESD applications, extends cable lifespan and shields against electrical hazards. These carbon blacks offer smooth, UV-resistant jacketing compounds, conductive insulation, and conductor shielding, making them ideal for medium and high voltage cable applications, as well as ESD applications such as IC carrier tapes, packaging, mining pipes, and anti-static flooring.

Nanocyl: Nanocyl, a Birla Carbon Brand of Multiwall Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT), will also be showcased at NPE 2024. The NC7000™ solution offers superior electrical conductivity across various polymers, while PLASTICYL™ is a highly conductive thermoplastic MWCNT.

Visitors can explore Birla Carbon’s offerings at Booth 28209S. The company’s presence at NPE 2024 signifies its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions in the realm of carbon black solutions.