AI100 Awards: AI Industry’s Most Influential Awards Now in New York

Bangalore, Karnataka, India: Analytics India Magazine is thrilled to announce the return of the AI100 Awards, celebrating the top 100 most influential AI and Analytics leaders across the globe. With events being held in Bangalore and New York, the 2023 AI100 Awards are bigger and better than ever.









As part of a full-day conference called MachineCon, the AI100 Awards bring together the best minds in the industry to provide attendees with an incredible experience. From impactful sessions to engaging panel discussions, MachineCon promises to inspire and connect the leaders of tomorrow. Nominations for the 2023 AI100 Awards are now open, giving people the opportunity to recognize the top leaders in the field of AI and Analytics. Whether it’s a global head of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence or an influential data scientist, the AI100 Awards aim to celebrate the visionaries who are shaping the future of the industry.

According to Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO of Analytics India Magazine, “The AI100 Awards have become a flagship event in the industry, recognizing the top leaders and influencers in AI and Analytics. We are excited to expand our reach this year by bringing the awards to New York for the first time, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible achievements of the global AI and Analytics community.” The 2023 AI100 Awards will be held on various dates in Bangalore and New York. Nominations are open now, and anyone can submit a nomination on the AI100 Awards website.