Alniche Lifesciences Celebrates International Women’s Day

Alniche Lifesciences, one of the leading and fastest-growing pharma companies in India celebrates International Women’s Day. Its senior level of leadership is chaired by women leaders. This includes Ritu Hasija, Director – Corporate Affairs and Mehak Arora, Director – Finance.









Alniche believes that gender equality is essential for the growth of any organization and society and is proud to be championing the cause of female empowerment. This is part of the commitment to empower women and provide them with the opportunity to excel and rise to the top. Women are born multitaskers by managing both home and office. Alniche strives to build an environment of inclusivity, equality and is committed to creating a platform where women can reach their full potential.

Mr. Girish Arora – Founder & MD Alniche Lifesciences said, “On this special occasion of Women’s Day, I would like to extend my wishes to all the women. At Alniche, we take this opportunity to recognize and honor the hard work and dedication of all the women who are striving to make a difference in the world.”

He further added, “When we embrace diversity, we embrace inclusion. Alniche actively supports and embraces equity and through the process of equity, we can reach equality.”

“The teamwork at Alniche has never been discriminated against by male or female opportunities. Rather, giving equal opportunity is one of the key strategies that sails the organization ahead of its competitors,” added Ritu Hasija, Director Corporate Affairs. “I am glad that women are coming forward and are progressively asserting themselves in all aspects of the social, economic, political society, healthcare sector and outshining their responsibilities,” shares Mehak Arora, Director Finance.