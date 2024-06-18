Rainbow Children’s Hospital Bangalore gets JCI Accreditation

Rainbow Children’s Hospital Bangalore received the prestigious ‘Gold Seal of Quality Approval’ from the Joint Commission International (JCI). This recognition recognises the hospital’s high standards in hospital management and patient care, embodying accountability and agility.

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, emphasized the dedication required to achieve this milestone, highlighting the team’s unity and continuous commitment to exceptional healthcare standards. The accreditation process involved meeting rigorous criteria, including over 1200 measurable elements set by JCI.









Mr Nithyanand P, Vice President & Regional Business Head, celebrated the hospital’s unwavering dedication to clinical expertise and compassionate care, affirming its pledge to maintain international standards of quality and safety.

Dr. Rakshay Shetty, Senior Consultant in Pediatric Intensive Care, reiterated the hospital’s focus on best practices, safety, and evidence-based protocols, marking this achievement as a pivotal point in their ongoing pursuit of quality improvement.

Dr. Samarpita Dutta Choudhury, Cluster Head Medical Director, emphasized the integration of the International Patient Safety Goals into daily practices, ensuring uncompromised quality and patient safety across various departments through regular audits and facility rounds.

JCI accreditation highlights excellence in patient safety, protocols, and governance by Rainbow Children’s Hospital Bangalore.