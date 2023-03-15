RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, concluded International Women’s Day celebrations by organising a session on ‘Women Empowerment & Gender Sensitization’ and a gynaecological health camp.

Ms. Vinita Bakshi, Founder-President of Aambra Foundation, an author, and motivational speaker, in her address as the guest speaker, spoke about women-led growth and the importance of increased women’s representation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).









With women making a mark in scripting success stories at RITES, the organization is focused on empowering women and creating an inclusive environment to foster gender parity at the workplace.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has experience spanning 48 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East region.