Aalekh Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, recently hosted the second edition of the Women Achievers Awards at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. The event, which aimed to celebrate and honor women who have made significant contributions to society, showcased the foundation’s commitment to acknowledging and uplifting women achievers.









The Women Achievers Awards, an initiative by Aalekh Foundation, sought to recognize the achievements and resilience of women who have excelled in various fields and have been a source of inspiration to others. This year’s event highlighted the foundation’s dedication to honoring women who have made remarkable impacts in their communities and beyond.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Attorney General of India Shri R Venkataramani, Justice Anil Dave, Odissi exponent Sharon Lowen, Ex CBIC member Balesh Kumar, TV Anchor & journalist Manish Awasthi, Former NBCC chairman Anoop Mittal, and Former secretary MEA & DG ICCR Amarendra Khatua. The distinguished jury panel, consisting of luminaries such as Ms. Neelam Pratap Rudy, Mr. DK Pathak, Mr. Prathap Suthan, Dr. Neera Agnimitra, and Mr. K P R Nair, played a crucial role in selecting the deserving recipients for the Women Achievers Awards 2024.

Dr. Rennie Joyy, the visionary founder of Aalekh Foundation, emphasized the importance of empowering women for societal progress. In a statement, Dr. Joyy said, “Empowering women is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for the advancement of society. Women are integral to every aspect of our lives, and their contributions are invaluable. At Aalekh Foundation, we prioritize recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women who are shaping the future.”

The event featured two categories of awardees: Women Lifetime Achievers and Women Achievers. Notable recipients under Women Lifetime Achievers included Padmashri Bharti Shivaji, an Indian Classical Dancer, and Jill Carr Harris, Co-founder of Ekta Mahila Manch.

Women Achievers included Asha Batra – Founder Trustee of the Indian Cinema Heritage Foundation; Garima Wahal – Screenwriter and Lyricist in Hindi Cinema; Sudha Raghuraman – Professional Carnatic Musician; Nalini Tyabji – Veteran Artist; Jahnabi Phookan – 37th National President of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO); Aparna Rajagopal – Former Lawyer, Organic Farmer, and Animal Rescuer; Prof. Bijaylaxmi Nanda – Principal of Miranda House; Dr. Mariam Afifa, the youngest woman Muslim Neurosurgeon; Rina Dhaka – Fashion Designer; Padma Shri Gowri Lakshmi Bayi – Writer; SaskiaRao De Haas – Music Composer & Cello Maestro; Ms. N.S. Nappinai – Senior Advocate & Founder CyberSaathi; Kaabia and Sasha Grewal – Jewellery Designers; Sunita Pant Bansal – Veteran Mythologist and Storyteller; Ishita Mangal – Fashion Designer and Content Creator; Madhushree Basu Roy – Chef; Sonal Kalra – Journalist and Author; Anju Bobby George – Indian Olympic Athlete; Ekta Kundasingh Bisht – Indian Cricketer; Kinkini Dasgupta Misra – Scientist; Megha Kanera – Designer and Founder of Nadiyapar Brand.

The event also featured inspirational speeches, musical performances, a Sustainable Fabric Khadi Fashion Show, and networking opportunities, making it a memorable and enriching experience for all attendees.

The Women Achievers Awards 2024 not only honored the achievements of these remarkable women but also served as a powerful catalyst for change, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps and contribute to a more equal and empowered society.