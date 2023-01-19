Healthcare company Breathe Well-being raises Rs 50 crore

Breathe Well-being, which pitches itself as a ‘diabetes reversal’ company, on Thursday announced the raising of Rs 50 crore from 3One4 Capital, Accel and General Catalyst.









The company will deploy the funds to strengthen its coaching academy, expand the core team, and scale up the technology platform to enhance customer experience, as per an official statement. The pre-series B round also saw participation from FounderBank Capital and Supermorpheus, the company, which claims to offer alternative to medicines to prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 Diabetes, said.

The 2020-founded company believes medication is not a long-term solution for diabetes, and presses for focusing on behavioural and lifestyle changes for diabetes reversal and reducing the risk of chronic lifestyle diseases, and added that its programme is clinically proven. Its co-founder and chief executive Rohan Verma said it aims to reverse diabetes for 1 million Indians by 2025, and added that over half of the customers come via word of mouth.

“We have been impressed by how quickly Breathe Well-being is becoming a household name for Type 2 diabetes & pre-diabetes reversal across Tier 2 and 3 cities of India,” Accel’s vice president Radhika Ananth said.