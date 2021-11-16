Indian Healthtech Startup Clinikk raises $4M led by MassMutual Ventures

Clinikk, a Bengaluru-based insurtech and healthtech startup, has raised $4 million in pre-series A funding led by MassMutual Ventures, with participation from Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred), Rohit M.A. (Co-founder and MD of Cloudnine Hospitals), Anjali Bansal (Founder, Avaana Capital), Stanford Angels, and other prominent individual investors. Existing investors Times Internet Group, EMVC, 500 Startups’ Southeast Asia-focused 500 Southeast Asia, and WEH Ventures also joined the round.









Clinikk had raised $2.4 million in seed capital prior to this fundraise, bringing their total raised to $6.4 million.Clinikk is building India’s first true managed care model by closely integrating outpatient care and health insurance for 600 million Indians. The company’s comprehensive package includes family health insurance coverage and unlimited OPD coverage delivered digitally and through state of the art care centres – all at an affordable monthly subscription.

“Unfortunately, primary care is often neglected, and because of this, we see huge increases in out-of-pocket expenses. An integrated care model leads to significantly improved health outcomes and more sustainable health insurance pricing. We are already starting to see the benefits of the model play out at Clinikk. What differentiates us is that our care delivery is completely protocol based and quality controlled and is focussed on optimal health outcomes” commented, Dr.Suraj Baliga, co-founder of Clinikk and an orthopedic surgeon.

With this fundraise, Clinikk will consolidate its full-stack product offering and increase its footprint in Bengaluru and other cities. It will also invest in product development and hiring key team members.

“We have been following Clinikk for some time and firmly believe in the integrated model. There is a huge opportunity to improve access to, and quality of, outpatient care within India. Clinikk’s growth has been very impressive so far, and Bhavjot and Suraj are a great founding team with complementary skill sets,” notes Ryan Collins, Managing Director at MassMutual Ventures.

Bhavjot Kaur, Co-founder of Clinikk said “Lack of penetration of health insurance is not as much a distribution problem as it is a product problem. At the current price point and product construct, health insurance remains at best a prepaid hospitalization cover. We have perfected our care delivery model where the incentives of all stakeholders involved are aligned. Over the next three months, our subscribers will be able to reach a qualified doctor digitally or walk into their nearest Clinikk network care centre in 10 minutes. The entire care — be it primary or secondary or tertiary — will be completely cashless, and that’s a massive transformation of the Indian healthcare system.”

The company has seen massive growth in retail with more than 10,000 families subscribed to the full stack plan, growing 30% MoM. It aims to add 20 million subscribers in the top 50 Indian cities by 2025.