Vedantu partners with Canva to tap creativity in students

With schools being shut, students have explored different ways to keep their creative juices flowing and used the available resources in order to stay engaged, inspired, and motivated.









As part of its Children Day initiative, Vedantu- a pioneer in LIVE online learning has partnered with visual communications platform Canva, to launch a first-of-its-kind Design Challenge in India, with a design bootcamp to educate school students on the essentials of creativity and design thinking. The design bootcamp sessions will be conducted by experts from Canva and Vedantu Master Teachers. With this collaboration, Vedantu and Canva aspire to celebrate the creativity, curiosity and exploration of children and teachers across the country.

Since the pandemic, LIVE online learning has seen massive adoption. Teachers have also gone above and beyond their duty to conduct classes through different mediums available. They have emerged as digital content creators and EdTech professionals who are experts in mentoring students in an online teaching space.

“We strive to provide the best-in-class education and opportunities to our students that are beyond academics. Through this partnership with Canva, we will further our vision of unleashing the potential in every child. This will enable us to provide our students access to a platform to fuel their creative minds and we are thrilled to explore this. We will continue to innovate to reach as many students as possible and create better experiences and outcomes for every child across the country”, says Pulkit Jain, Co-founder & Head of new initiatives, Vedantu.

“We’re excited to partner with Vedantu to inspire creativity, design, and visual thinking in students across a range of ages. Our mission is to democratise design and empower everyone to create and we look forward to seeing the Design Challenge unlock all types of creativity,” says Zach Kitschke, CMO, Canva.

Also Read: Indian Healthtech Startup Clinikk raises $4M led by MassMutual Ventures

The theme for the first edition of the Design Challenge is #GoingBackToSchool and is open to all students across the age group of 6-18 years. The challenge will ask students to create artwork on Canva that truly resonates with the theme. Students are required to submit a design which focuses on what is so special about #GoingBackToSchool for them, with the templates available on Canva for Education.