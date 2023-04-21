Two Brothers Organic Farms raises Rs 14.5 cr

Two Brothers Organic Farms on Friday said it has raised Rs 14.5 crore from investors, including bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and cricketer Virendra Sehwag.









The company sells a wide range of organic and natural ingredients-based products, including a variety of cultured A2 Ghee, millets and healthy grain flours, wood pressed oils and nut butters. It practices inter- and multi-cropping of fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes and pulses. In a statement, Two Brothers Organic Farms announced successful completion of its pre-Series A funding round of Rs 14.5 crore.

The funding will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, construct farmer training centres and expand domestic and international business, the company said. Two Brothers Organic Farms is founded by Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange, two brothers from Bhodani, Pune, the Farmer’s Sons who quit their careers as bankers to start their organic farm, the statement said. Other investors in the pre-Series A round included Tejesh Chitlangi, a corporate lawyer and Senior Partner at IC Universal Legal, Durga Devi Wagh – an existing stakeholder and client, Crest Ventures, Javed Tapia – a serial social entrepreneur, and entrepreneur Raju Chekuri, the statement said.