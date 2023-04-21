Health startup Tricog raises USD 8.5 mn

Healthcare startup Tricog has raised USD 8.5 million (about Rs 70 crore) from Omron Healthcare of Japan and Sony innovation fund of Japan.









Existing investors — the University of Tokyo edge capital, Inventus Partners and SG Innovate of Singapore — also participated in this funding round, the company said. The company, which specialises in preventive diagnosis and cardiac care, was founded in 2015 by Dr Charit Bhograj, Dr Zainul Charbiwala, and Dr Udayan Dasgupta.

With this funding round, the company has so far raised USD 30 million, the company said and claimed that its has touched the lives of more than 12 million patients so far. Tricog’s platform is deployed in over 5,000 cath labs, hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres, it said. The fund raised will be used to expand its reach globally, especially to enter the US market.