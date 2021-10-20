Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Chiratae leads Rs 22.5 cr investment round in social gaming app Tamasha

Chiratae leads Rs 22.5 cr investment round in social gaming app Tamasha

Funding News

Chiratae leads Rs 22.5 cr investment round in social gaming app Tamasha

Press Trust of India
Published on

Social gaming app Tamasha has raised Rs 22.5 crore in pre-Series A funding led by Chiratae Ventures. The round also saw participation from prominent global venture capitalist and angels investors like Incubate Fund India, 9Unicorns, Good Capital, Founderbank Capital, FirstCheque and PointOne Capital, Ice.vc.



The investors also include Nitish Mittersain (founder of Nazara Games), Siddharth Jain (founder of PlaySimple), Navkiran Singh (founder of Baazi Games), Harsh Shah (co-founder of Fynd) and Ramakant Sharma (co-founder of Livespace). The new capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand game offerings, scale the creator ecosystem, and strengthen the team with high-quality talent, the statement said.

Also read: Microsoft launches new initiative to empower AI startups in India

The platform also aims to onboard a large network of vernacular content creators to create various gaming communities. “At Tamasha, we are working towards building the future of social interactions, a virtual space where people can create meaningful relationships through live social games. We are deeply grateful to have such a stellar set of investors back us up on our mission,” Tamasha CEO and co-founder Saurabh Gupta said.

Launched in April 2020, Tamasha is building the gaming metaverse, where creators can engage communities through live social games and instantly monetise their engagement. Tamasha claims to have grown 30 times in the past six months with more than 20 lakh gameplays on the platform.

“Although there are nearly 10 crore creators in India, most of them are streamers on social platforms. The broader creator economy in India is still nascent and Tamasha is building a niche for a wide base of creators to unlock value while engaging communities,” Chiratae Ventures partner Karthik Prabhakar said. In November 2020, Tamasha raised a seed funding of Rs 2.5 crore from several investors.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding

Funding News

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding
Kunal Shah, Anant Maheshwari back Mumbai based startup Expertrons

Funding News

Kunal Shah and Anant Maheshwari back Mumbai based Ed-tech startup Expertrons
Exotel raises USD 35 mn funding from IIFL, Sistema Asia Fund, others

Funding News

Exotel bags USD 35 million in Series C round
To Top
Loading...