Vidyakul raises undisclosed amount from Dholakia Ventures

Dholakia Ventures, an investment arm of Dholakia Family Office has invested an undisclosed amount in Vidyakul, a Vernacular after-school e-learning platform. The investment arm of Diamond King of Surat Savji Dholakia saw the potential and topped-up the bridge round raised by the platform in early September 2021. Angel investors including- Gaurav Juneja, Saurabh Agarwal and Puneet Mittal also participated in the ongoing round.









Vidyakul is aimed at providing after-school e-learning for the state board students in vernacular languages. The platform understands that education is best delivered when in one’s own language.

Vidyakul has witnessed high growth post its launch in the Gujarat region with focus of learning in Gujarati language. Within 7 months of launch in the region it has registered more than 6 lakh students from Gujarat itself. The brand has also partnered with more than 500 Gujarati medium school to distribute Digital and print study material.

The EdTech start-up is currently delivering education in 4 languages and has already enabled the same for 11 lakh students from 10 States. Vidyakul has attracted the marquee investors and has raised funds from SOSV, We Founder Circle, JITO Angel Network and Thinkuvate till now.

“We have been getting overwhelming responses from students in Gujarat. With the growing internet penetration, the scope of digital learning has widened, and we are exploring the possibilities of the same. The unique approach to deliver quality education in vernacular languages makes us a go-to platform for students from every region in India for – access to quality education. By getting such response and believe from our investors, we plan to go to the deeper Bharat by penetrating and reaching to each student in rural areas.” said Mr. Tarun Saini- Founder, Vidyakul.

“Quality Education in rural area is the need of the hour and we are happy that Vidyakul’s vision is aligned to it. We like their “BHARAT” focussed multi-lingual approach for the rural areas in the nation, which is an unserved market. We have seen their growth in Gujarat region and are confident that the team has the potential to lead this category. We’re excited to extend our support to this educational evolution through our investment in Vidyakul.” – Mr. Dravya Dholakia, Dholakia Ventures