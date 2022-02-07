Ecommerce platform adopts 'work from anywhere' policy for all employees

Softbank-backed ecommerce firm Meesho on Monday announced that it would permanently allow its employees to work from home, office or any location of their choice. The social commerce platform has over 1,700 employees currently and the new policy will be applicable to all employees, it said.









The company will be headquartered in Bengaluru and will look to set up remote offices across the country based on talent demand and density.

“We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho,” Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said in a statement.

“Driven by our mantra to build a people-centric workplace, Meesho has always ensured employees are at the core of everything we do. We have been championing many industry-first initiatives that have redefined conventional workplace norms and this new policy is a step in that direction,” he added.

With a focus on seamless employee experience, Meesho will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools., the company will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools, providing opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in person.

Also Read:_Hero Electric, ReadyAssist team up to upskill 20k mechanics for EV servicing

“The company is introducing initiatives such as trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations such as Goa.

“To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor day-care facilities for employees with children below six years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho’s head office in Bengaluru,” the statement said.

(with agency inputs)