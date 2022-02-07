Hero Electric, ReadyAssist team up to upskill 20k mechanics

Hero Electric, associates with ReadyAssist, a leading 24/7 roadside assistance company for training and upskilling 20,000 mechanics for servicing EVs under its Private Garage owners (PGO) initiative. With the rising EV demand, Hero Electric is focused on reskilling technician competence to build a robust EV ecosystem in India.









The partnership will aid in identifying mechanics willing to upgrade their skill set and coaching them in the next two years. The training program will have two stages divided among beginners and experts respectively. Once the training is complete, both the partners will assess enrolled mechanics and give a Certificate of Merit to these mechanics. The certified mechanics will further be on boarded with ReadyAssist to service PAN India customers via their initiative GRID, a specialized vertical focusing only on EV competency to address the growing demand for on-spot and doorstep service.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “At Hero, we strive to empower and educate people with knowledge. While we stay committed to bringing the best-in-class vehicles to our customers, it is also crucial to enable a strong network of proficient mechanics to serve our customers. The uniqueness of this training module lies in imparting general technical knowledge for servicing EVs and not limiting it to our EVs. Our partnership with ReadyAssist will accelerate our objective of empowering people with competency via their expansive network and strengthening our PGO network.”

Speaking about this, Vimal Singh, CEO & Founder, ReadyAssist added, “This partnership with Hero Electric is closer to my heart, as it can help and enable thousands of mechanics to make incremental revenue by learning additional skills in the EV space. This will be a strong market enabler for the upcoming EV mechanics and also uplift the skills and competency of existing mechanics. This partnership also enables us to access and certify a private workshop into Hero Electric authorized workshop if it meets all the qualification criteria and will be certified by us. India has more than 3M mechanics who need upskilling and reskilling to ensure their skills are at par with the growing EV market.”

Also Read:_Govt took many initiatives to improve port governance: Survey

Hero Electric will be employing its R&D teams and resources to train ReadyAssist existing network of 5000 mechanics on every aspect of Hero Electric vehicles. Furthermore, the training will extend outside Hero Electric products for mechanics. This unique module allows freshers, college students, and other aspiring candidates to enroll in the program to gain EV competency. Hero Electric is committed to expanding the PGO ecosystem and has partnered with multiple startups to facilitate the same. With its commitment to skilling 20,000 mechanics in the next two years, Hero Electric has already trained 6,000 PGOs till now.

ReadyAssist is a leading player, when it comes to 24/7 on spot repairs, breakdown assistance, accidental recovery and fitting/assembling services at home. ReadyAssist has its presence in more than 19000 pin codes, which can facilitate a support to its stranded customer within 30-40mins at both day and night.