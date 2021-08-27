Fixcraft, a startup, distinguishes itself from other car repair service workshops by following a cloud garage-based full stack model. It has leveraged technology to implement standard systems and processes with best-in-class tools and equipment to ensure highest quality of car repair work.









Vivek Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Fixcraft, in an interaction with MyBigPlunge explains what after sales services are and some of the tools adopted by his startup:

What is Fixcraft all about? How did you come up with this startup idea?

FixCraft is a young start-up focused on car repair management. The idea kicked off when I was hustling to get my own car repaired, but realized that local mechanics are less reliable, while company service centres are exorbitantly costly. That is when I discussed the scope and gap in the market with my friends and colleague, and I along with Abhishek Goyal Co-founder, COO and Inderjeet Rao, Cofounder, CTO decided to launch FixCraft in October 2018. The brand is determined to offer and end-to-end solution to customers and have a precise technology implementation.

What is the concept of after sales services? Please elaborate

After sales service is when an OEM sale the vehicle and then provides customer support to sustain the product, service, and relationship with the user.

However, all the OEMs do not fall within the affordability range for a user to avail their services.

What makes Fixcraft stand apart as a brand from its competitors?

We are not an aggregator like auto-service startups in the space. We have our own outlets wherein we provide tech-enabled services. Also, we own a customer’s journey right from the pick-up of the vehicle, to the dropping off. Also, allowing utmost transparency, we keep the customer updated through live information provided on our app. Hence, we are confident that what we are providing is a unique experience.

What tools (technology/software) has Fixcraft adopted to drive forward its brand?

Fixcraft is relying primarily on internal tools which are built on first principle use case basis. The existing systems in market typically cater to authorized workshops which cater to a single brand and in a more traditional way. Fixcraft, on the other hand, is deploying AI and Machine Learning from everyday work which we do, hence more evolved technology.

As a startup, do you feel the industry and government is accommodative and supportive?

Yes. The government has been trying its level best to provide the budding entrepreneurs with easy financing option and streamlining compliance. With the pandemic hitting the markets, lowering tax slabs might make it a little easier for new businesses.

What more can be done in terms of ease of business and policy to help make things easy for startups like yourself?

From a policy point of view, I am sure all startups will benefit from simpler documentation process for both scheduled filing and one time activities. Automotive sector per se would be looking for more considerate implementation of scrappage policy where the internet of pollution control and boosting demand is achieved while taking care of not forcing car owners to scrap their well-maintained cars.