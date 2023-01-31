Classic Basics is making waves as a forerunner in nutrient-infused clothing by launching a new realm of luxury clothes that doubles up to protect our skin from harmful ultraviolet rays and thermal burns.

Classic Basics, is India’s first brand to create a niche with its clothing made of Vitamin E and vegan silk. Offering the greatest prevention against UV rays, the newly unveiled clothing range has been exclusively created for women and men who love comfort and luxury fashion and who care for their skin.









Beautifully hand-crafted and sublime on the skin, the Classic Basics collection comprises oversize shirts and shirts for work, nightwear, and other easy silhouettes for working women, homemakers, and multitaskers along with a men’s section that showcases loungewear, beach, and spa wear. A kid’s wear line will be added soon. Along with the new clothing line, the Classic Basics scarves and Classic Basics tie and dye collections will also be available for purchase through https://classic-basics.com/ and also from the Taj Colaba Spa Jiva, and in Dubai with other hotels in the process of being added.

“The launch of the Classic Basics line is the culmination of a journey to create all things fashionable, and yet healthy when it comes to skin protection. It heralds the future of sustainable fashion and skincare breaking barriers between the two. Our clothing range is a discovery of bespoke fashion-skincare offering a feeling of being wrapped in silk luxury with the skin being able to breathe while it gets nourishment. These are slow fashion designer wear that is timeless classics and not a trend-based concept but wardrobe staples that you will need and wear forever,” says Meghna Ghodawat, Founder, Classic Basics, whose own experience with sun sensitivity, hyperpigmentation, and skin discoloration got her to create a brand everyone could use.

Rigorous in-house R&D led to the development and patenting of the Classic Basics clothesline, which retails in the price range of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 15,000. Each of the garments is made of organic colours and hand stitched by trained artisans. They can be custom-made to suit the requirements of the buyer and features iconic artisanal shirts made from Luxé UPF 50 plus plant silk and are a 0% carbon emission and waste-free product. The fabric used by the brand for its products is made of bamboo plant silk, which is antiviral and antibacterial with natural cooling properties to ensure that skin and body temperature are reduced by a degree or two even when exposed to the sun’s harsh rays.