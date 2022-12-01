Carry My Pet, India’s trusted pet relocation company, recently surveyed over 1000 pet parents across the country to understand the challenges they face with their fur babies. According to the survey, 68% of respondents said that intercity travel with their pets on public transportation is taxing. Around 80% of them feel that there are few pet-friendly options for public commuting.

Pet relocation, undoubtedly, can be a cumbersome task, and a lack of awareness about appropriate services can make it worse. The Carry My Pet survey validated it. Around 65% of pet parents aren’t aware of any pet relocation/transportation services in their city, while over 84% have never used any pet transportation service before.









Besides traveling, fewer pet-friendly parks/restaurants, day boarding, insurance, etc., emerged as other major challenges faced by pet parents across India. While 30% feel that there are no or lesser pet-friendly hotels/restaurants, over 12% feel the lack of parks that welcome pets. Around 10% of them state there are not enough medical facilities for their furry friends, and over 28% feel that there should be more of at-home medical facilities for pets. Nearly 36% think that emerging pet care brands should also look at day-boarding facilities.

Mr. Aamir Islam, Co-Founder, Carry My Pet, said, “Being pet lovers ourselves, we understand what parents to these fur babies go through sometimes, especially when it comes to traveling. This survey was to understand their challenges further. We at Carry My Pet have always worked towards making the lives of pets and their parents easier. Now that we know the issues and their prevalence, we can try to address them better. With a vision to provide a safe and hassle-free pet transportation service across the country, we are always looking for ways to serve them better.”

Since its inception in 2019, the company has successfully completed over 6000 pet relocations, wherein over 7200 pets were moved domestically and globally to more than 30 countries.

An initiative of DBB Worldwide Private Limited, Carry My Pet is a pet transportation expert that specializes in the transfer of pets domestically & internationally. Transferring pets is a lengthy procedure involving many certifications. However, the experienced team at Carry My Pet provides a hassle-free transfer to help your pet have an excellent travel experience. Their services also include boarding and quarantine accommodation for pets without compromising safety and comfort, microchipping for pets, and rabies titre tests. Being pet lovers themselves, they make sure that your pet travels without facing any hardship.