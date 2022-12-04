Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), India’s leading comprehensive service provider in the global post-harvest space for agricultural commodities has received the prestigious “Sustainable Agriculture Awards” 2022 from FICCI, India’s oldest and largest industry association catering to diverse business domains. This is the 2nd edition of the awards and SLCM has retained this prominent award for the second consecutive year under the “Innovative Product/Technology/Services Promoting Sustainable Agriculture” category.

The award was received by Mr Sandeep Sabharwal, CEO, SLCM from Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India in the presence of dignitaries from the entire agriculture value chain and distinguished members of FICCI Agriculture Committee present on the occasion on Wednesday November 30, 2022. List of awardees this year includes global FMCG giants like Coca Cola, Yes Bank and Nestle, among others.









Commenting on being a recipient of this honour for the second consecutive year, Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer, SLCM Group said, “We are delighted to win this prestigious award for the second year in a row. This award from India’s oldest and largest apex business association FICCI, is a clear endorsement of the impact we have delivered through our proprietary AgriReach process management system that leverages the latest developments in technology to enhance the Preservation, Management and Security (PMS) of food grain stock. This award is a huge morale booster for our team who are constantly working to integrate the latest technology-based systems and solutions into warehousing so that the advantage of a safe and modern storage system can benefit maximum stakeholders in the agriculture food chain.”

The prestigious award was conferred on SLCM for its contribution towards innovation under large enterprise through its proprietary ‘AgriReach’ process management system. The ‘AgriReach’ framework of services deployed in warehouses has helped reduce post-harvest losses to 0.5%. This is achieved through a series of processes, audits and real-time tracking to boost efficiency and minimize damage in storage. The system also leverage technologies like geo-fencing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), internet of things (IoT)-based surveillance, real-time tracking and bar-coded storage receipts to ensure safe storage.

SLCM has also expanded its product range under the AgriReach umbrella to include proprietary solutions like ‘AgriSuraksha’ and ‘AgriReach Mobile Quality Check App’ for a more efficient monitoring and quality control for agricultural commodities under storage at its facilities.

Founded in 2009, Sohan Lal Commodity Management Pvt. Ltd. (SLCM) Group offers technology-driven warehousing services such as scientific storage for agriculture commodities, fumigation, testing and certification and funding against storage receipts in India and Myanmar.