Bitget, the global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 pioneer, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, Blockchain4Her, with a substantial commitment of $10 million. This ambitious project aims to foster gender diversity and inclusivity within the blockchain industry, showcasing Bitget’s dedication to supporting women in the Web3 space. The announcement took place during the Web3 Hub Davos event hosted by CV Labs at the World Economic Forum 2024.









Despite advancements in the blockchain sector, gender bias remains a significant challenge. A recent study by Bitget highlighted the glaring gender disparity in blockchain funding, revealing that only 6% of total funding goes to female-led startups. Recognizing the urgent need for change, Blockchain4Her seeks to address this imbalance by shedding light on the challenges faced by women in the industry and working towards creating a more inclusive funding landscape.

Key Initiatives of Blockchain4Her:

1. Female Entrepreneur Incubation Programs and Pitch Competitions:

As part of this initiative, Bitget will roll out incubation programs tailored specifically for female entrepreneurs. These programs will offer comprehensive support, mentorship, and resources, empowering women to navigate and excel in the blockchain industry. Furthermore, Blockchain4Her will host pitch competitions designed for female-founded startups, providing them with a platform to showcase their innovations and secure potential investments.

2. Women in Blockchain Summit & Awards:

Blockchain4Her introduces the Women in Blockchain Summit & Awards, an exclusive experience aimed at celebrating and recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the blockchain space. The summit will create networking opportunities for female professionals, fostering collaboration and community building. Through insightful discussions and recognition events, Bitget hopes to inspire more women to actively participate and advance their careers in the blockchain industry.

3. Ambassador Program:

Bitget will invite industry leaders to join as ambassadors for the Blockchain4Her program, championing gender diversity in blockchain. Ambassadors will advocate, engage, and drive positive changes, contributing to the creation of an inclusive environment within the industry.

Building on the success of the Blockchain4Youth project and the Bitget Builders Program, Blockchain4Her solidifies Bitget’s commitment to providing equitable opportunities and promoting financial inclusivity. Blockchain4Youth, with its $10 million investment commitment over the next five years, has played a crucial role in inspiring the younger generation to embrace blockchain technology.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed her excitement about the initiative, stating, “In an industry evolving rapidly, diversity and inclusion are vital for sustainable growth. Blockchain4Her reflects our dedication to bridging the gender gap in the blockchain industry. Through incubation programs, pitch competitions, and recognition events, we aim to empower women to take on leadership roles in the Web3 and blockchain space. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of creating a more equitable and inclusive future through the power of blockchain.”

With Blockchain4Her, Bitget is actively contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals of gender equality, working towards a more diverse and inclusive blockchain industry. This initiative not only paves the way for women to contribute, lead, and thrive but also marks a significant step towards creating a Web3 landscape that values and leverages the talents of all.