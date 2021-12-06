A government document has recommended the adoption of blockchain, in India, as an emerging technology in e-governance by setting up the National Blockchain Framework. Experts believe electronic government brings fundamental changes to the distributed governance system. It affects the entire range functions related to document management and processing.









Blockchain is a transparent distributed data base that records details on all transactions performed by the system’s participants. In regards to electronic governance, it basically means a technology that stores data on the results of all interactions between citizens and government agencies. The data are interlinked, coded and stored by all members of the system. It is automatically updated to reflect the changes made. Experts highlight that blockchain technology acts as a control on the egoistic motives that cause some people to engage in corrupt practices to the detriment of society and state sovereignty.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), in its report National Strategy on Blockchain, says the document provides an insight on strategies and recommendations for creating a trusted digital platform using Blockchain Technology (BCT). It will help bring about trusted delivery to citizens and businesses and also make India a global leader in terms of research and development, and harnessing the benefits of the emerging technology.

The reports says that initially, the National Blockchain Framework would be used for e-governance domain. “Transition would be made to incorporate various use cases beyond e-governance and the National Blockchain Framework would be open for relevant stakeholders.” The government would be outlining the associated policies and guidelines.

The Meity believes the potential of BCT may be explored in the proposed public digital platforms in various sectors like health, agriculture, energy and others for meeting the demand for enhanced security requirements.

Furthermore, the report says integration of the National Blockchain Framework with online Electronic Signatures (e-Sign), ePramaan and DigiLocker would be an added advantage. It said that several countries have launched platforms and services using blockchain technology. As such, many vendors are offering blockchain-as-a-service to customers. Its already being used in the US, Brazil, UAE, China, Chile and Canada, Switzerland and Singapore, as well as by companies like Samsung, Amazon, IBM, LG and Microsoft etc.