India is developing indigenous technology to thwart the growing threat of threats on the country’s borders, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said it will be soon made available to the security forces.









Addressing BSF personnel on the occasion of the force’s 57th Raising Day in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Shah said the best technology available in the world will be given for border security. “It is the government’s commitment. To meet the threat of drones, the BSF, the NSG, and the DRDO are together working on an anti-drone defense system,” he said. “I have full confidence in our scientists. Very soon we will have an indigenous anti-drone system in the country.”

The Home Minister pointed out that any country can only progress and make its culture prosper when it is secure. “And you are the ones who secure the country. The nation is proud of you. For the Modi government, the meaning of border security is national security. So remember, you are not just securing the borders but giving the nation an opportunity to secure its position in the world.”

The government was also investing heavily in improving border infrastructure. “For better infrastructure on the borders, the budget for road construction has been increased from Rs 23,000 crore between 2008 and 2014 to Rs 44,600 crore between 2014 and 2020. This shows we are committed to improving border infrastructure,” Shah said.

In regards to the welfare of the BSP personnel, the minister highlighted that the government has launched multiple welfare schemes for those living near the borders. I urge BSF jawans that along with securing the borders, whenever you find time, pay some attention to the implementation of these schemes. If we are able to keep our border people happy, make their facilities better, it will help you in securing the borders. I am sure you will both maintain relations and communications with the border people,” he said.