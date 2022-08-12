Totality Corp’s NFT gaming metaverse known as Zionverse has decided to launch Desi NFTs for its users who will sign up on the Zionverse before 15th August 2022. This will further the growing popularity around metaverse and help in gaining attention towards NFTs.

The launch will take place in 3 phases. The first phase launch is the freedom fighter NFTs in 3D stamps style, which will be airdropped on 15th August to all the people who would be having a Zionverse account.

The total number of NFTs launched in phase 1 would be 27775, including NFTs on freedom fighters such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmi Bai, BR Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi. Users can claim their NFTs by clicking on the claim button, from their Zionverse account on 15th August.

This will be further classified into 4 types of NFTs for each freedom fighter which would be categorized as Rare, Ultra Rare, Common and Vintage edition. The NFTs would be assigned randomly but the unique 75 NFTs out of the 27775 NFTs would be assigned to those who have the maximum referral sign-ups into Zionverse. “Independence Day is a big occasion, and we wanted to come up with something that can bring a smile to our stakeholders’ faces. I am confident stakeholders will like Desi NFTs,” said Anshul Rustaggi, Founder, Totality Corp.

“Additionally, we are launching Freedom fighters NFTs as well to pay tribute to the freedom fighters I strongly believe we are where we are because of them, and as a true national of the country, I along with my team would like to pay a tribute to them, India, and mark the presence of India in Web3 space. I am glad to bring forth the product from Zionverse’s end, and I am looking forward to the launch of phase 1 of Desi NFTs, on such a special occasion,” he added.

Totality will be launching the next phase of Desi NFTs soon. The company has previously come with a varied number of NFTs including Lakshmi NFTs and Vishwaas NFTs that have proven successful with its stakeholders.