As part of its efforts to strengthen its core team, TVS Capital Funds (TCF), a leading rupee (INR) capital private equity fund, has announced the appointment of Krishna Ramachandran as Managing Partner and COO.

Krishna has more than 27 years of experience across client engagement, business transformation, data analytics, digital transformation, and finance. Till recently, he was the Managing Director at Accenture and was responsible for Accenture’s Chennai operations. Prior to that, he was associated with Royal Philips, Allianz, KPMG, and Vodafone in multiple roles.

Commenting on Krishna’s joining, Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds, said, “Krishna comes with a wide spectrum of operating experience and significant exposure to digital transformation initiatives. This is of deep value for us at TVS Capital, where we partner with next-gen entrepreneurs in business building, especially those in the venture growth stage. Krishna’s multidisciplinary experience across businesses will help drive value to our portfolio companies. It also significantly strengthens our internal initiatives in building a “neo TCF”, which will help scale the fund to the next level.









Krishna Ramachandran, the Managing Partner and COO of TVS Capital Funds, said, “We have great opportunities in making India a leader in digital platforms of scale in areas of finance and banking. I am delighted to be part of this journey with TVS Capital Funds in empowering next-gen entrepreneurs and, thereby, supporting the larger cause of nation-building.”

TVS Capital Funds has cumulatively raised ~₹3,500 Cr till date across 3 funds and backs technology-driven businesses in financial services and B2B services. In the last 18 months, TVS Capital Funds has been systematically strengthening its leadership with the addition of Anuradha Ramachandran as Managing Partner – Investments and Praveen Sridharan as Partner – Investments as part of its effort to build robust internal capability for the next fund.

TVS Capital Funds is one of the largest domestic capital PE Funds, with an AUM of ~₹2000 crores in its current Fund. Its third fund backs top-quality next-gen entrepreneurs piloting technology-driven businesses in financial services and B2B/enterprise services. It empowers them with capability capital and helps them build great businesses. Category focus, led by best ideas and combined with an established network of advisors, enables the fund its right to win. TVS Capital plans to raise its next venture growth fund in 2023.