Valentine’s Day is all about appreciation and love for one’s significant other. Since an entrepreneur spends the majority of their time building their business, saying “you are basically married to your co-founder” is heard by many. A few couples have taken it quite literally and started ventures with their significant others. A life partner makes a good business partner as well, as communication between partners, compatibility and good chemistry adds on to the working style and allows you to play at your strengths.

Take a look at these husband-wife entrepreneur duos who are disrupting the startup sector with their commendable team work.

OZiva – India’s first certified clean-label active plant based nutrition and wellness brand, OZiva was launched in 2016 by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani as co-founders. The brand is India’s first certified Clean Label Brand that offers an inspirational range of holistic plant-based nutrition, beauty and health products along with a fully digitized ecosystem intended to enable millions of Indians people towards living a healthier and better life. OZiva offers an inspirational range of holistic plant-based nutrition, beauty and health products. The brand recently launched the OZiva Clean Beauty Range and Kids Nutrition Range as well. Aarti’s technical and marketing wizardry alongside her youthful disposition and passion towards health & fitness along with Mihir true believer of combining the different aspects of Yoga, Ayurveda & Functional Fitness for optimal health, has been the driving force behind the rise of OZiva.









Blue Tribe – According to husband-wife duo Sandeep Singh and Nikki Singh Arora – the founders of BlueTribe, the will to raise their daughter in a greener environment inspired them to build Blue Tribe as a one-of-a-kind food-tech company, which brings out plant based alternate meats like Chicken Keema, Chicken Nuggets, Mutton Keema, Chicken Momos, Chicken Sausage, etc. Through BlueTribe, they strive to arouse a lifestyle change in non-vegetarian food lovers so that everyone can take a conscious step towards healing the green planet. Their vision is to offer the perfect alternative of meat-based food items made entirely from plant-based ingredients. The best part is, these modernistic plant-based meat products are similar in taste, texture and quality and thus offer a genuine chance for meat lovers to choose a relatively more sustainable and eco-friendly substitute without compromising anything.

Advantage Club – Sourabh and Smiti Deorah, this husband and wife duo, have founded a global employee engagement platform with benefits like perks, rewards, recognitions, and flexible benefits on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Currently headquartered in San Francisco, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, Accenture, BCG, Lafarge, Resort World Sentosa and many more.

Sugar Cosmetics – SUGAR established in 2015,by an IIM Ahmedabad alumni Vineeta Singh and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee, Sugar Cosmetics came up with just two products, namely, a black matte eyeliner and a black kohl pencil, at a time when the market was dominated by major players such as Lakme, L’Oreal, and MAC Cosmetics, in 2012 SUGAR was introduced. Vineeta along with her husband Kaushik Mukherjee focused on creating makeup products solely for the Indian skin tones and targeting the Indian market. The company started with creating a buzz around social media and targeting the audience of the age group between 20-35 years. SUGAR Cosmetics was born from a desire to bridge the gap between providing world-class quality of color cosmetics and makeup pigments that suit Indian skin tones. It was not just about selling color cosmetics but building a distinct individuality for the brand.

CashKaro – Friends turned life partners; Swati and Rohan founded CashKaro in the year 2013 and since then have never looked back. It is a platform that deals with coupons and cashback. The platform provides its customers with coupons that help them get discounts and cashback while shopping online. Users who log on to CashKaro and then do their shopping on its affiliate sites like Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon get up to 30 percent additional cashback. CashKaro works on a commission model. The company claims to be one of the largest cashback sites in India.