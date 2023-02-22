TVS Capital Funds has won the prestigious BFSI Investor of the Year Apex Award, instituted by Venture Intelligence, a leading data service provider. At the annual PE-VC Summit of Venture Intelligence, which saw the participation of more than 200 delegates from the PE-VC Industry, TCF was awarded the Apex award.

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Capital Funds said: “We are delighted to receive the best BFSI Apex award from Venture Intelligence. Especially since the Apex awards have a unique process where it is voted by the industry, it is the wisdom of the crowds. As growth equity continues its strident growth in India, our laser-sharp focus in a sector will become an even more important driver for fund performance,” said Mr. Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds.









TVS Capital Funds is a growth private equity fund and has invested in more than 35 companies across its 3 funds. The firm is investing currently from their 3rd fund, a ₹ 2,000 Cr fund. TCF has invested in 15 companies in the financial services space, the most recent being their investments in PhonePe and Insurance Dekho. 60% of the investments done by the fund till date has been in BFSI. The spectrum of companies range from partnerships with new-gen private banks in their infancy stage, small finance banks, NBFCs and more recently technology driven companies in the space such as Yubi, Digit, Phonepe & Insurance Dekho. Among their financial services portfolio are 3 unicorns, Five Star, Digit and Yubi.

TVS Capital Funds is one of the largest domestic capital PE Funds, with an AUM of ~₹2000 crores in its current Fund. Its third fund backs top-quality next-gen entrepreneurs piloting technology-driven businesses in financial services and B2B/enterprise services. It empowers them with capability capital and helps them build great businesses. Category focus, led by best ideas and combined with an established network of advisors, enables the fund its right to win. TVS Capital plans to raise its next venture growth fund in 2023.