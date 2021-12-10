In an effort to build more active gaming groups on Facebook, Meta has launched “Game of Tribes” its first-ever Gaming Community challenge in India. This challenge, which will go on for five months, will have the most engaging communities on Facebook pitted against each other.
Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships India at Meta, said the platform is committed to growing the gaming ecosystem in the country and through Games of Tribes. “We will offer connection and support to gaming communities looking to upgrade their skills and expand their gaming connections,” he said. “In India, more than 20 million people were active members in Facebook gaming groups between July and August this year, and this is a unique opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to interact and learn from thousands of elite gaming groups, creators, community builders and build engaged gaming communities on Facebook.”
Users can register their gaming groups, host tournaments, create live streams, upload highlight videos and engage with their community members to take the group to the top. This will help build the most active and thriving gaming community on the platform.
Also Read: Decimal Technologies partners with AU Small Finance Bank for Video Banking Solution
Moreover, the user after having completed a set of milestones will be granted monthly rewards, mentions or tags from top gaming creators and companies on Facebook. The winning group at the end of the challenge will receive a Golden Trophy from Facebook and an opportunity to network with people within the larger games industry. Industry experts will mentor select group admins and they will get the chance to attend masterclasses as well as understand monetization strategies.