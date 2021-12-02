Qualcomm, the biggest supplier of chips for smartphones, has introduced a new Snapdragon G3x microchip for handheld consoles. The chip will be launched in a portable developer device made by Razer. The console resembles a Nintendo Switch and runs Android games.









According to reports, Razer’s product is a developer’s kit intended for game makers and programmers. Its provides a preview of the technologies that Qualcomm will support on next-generation portable gaming consoles, like 5G connections and a webcam for streaming.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform is purpose-built and designed to create a new category of dedicated gaming devices. It allows users to play all their favorite games, no matter what platform, on one device. It can create truly premium, immersive gaming experiences. Now, Qualcomm is creating a platform that allows users to fully experience the power, performance and user experience required for mobile gaming.

“We have built the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, the chipset and the Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer kit, so that developers can explore its capabilities and take full advantage of the controllers, massive thermal headroom and large, high frame rate screen,” Qualcomm said. “Gamers can enjoy multiple ways to play. You can stream from a PC or game console to your Snapdragon G3x Gaming Platform in another room or stream remotely from another country. You could even stream from a cloud service, without even having to own a PC or game console.”

Gaming applications, as per CNBC, are increasingly a selling point for high-end mobile chips because advanced games can take advantage of increased power to provide more realistic and smoother gameplay.

Qualcomm’s AMD and Nvidia, which power game consoles from Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony are already recording a huge growth. Producing chips for game console makers has become a lucrative business for other semiconductor companies.

The AMD makes the processor at the center of consoles like the Sony Playstation 5 and Microsoft Series X. It is also providing the processor for the Steam Deck, a handheld gaming console expected to debut in 2022. Qualcomm said strong demand for gaming consoles contributed to higher-than-expected revenue last quarter. And Nvidia makes the processor at the heart of Nintendo Switch. It sold over 92 million units since its launch in 2016.